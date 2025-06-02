The Rolling Stones remember Charlie Watts on what would have been his 84th birthday

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The members of The Rolling Stones have taken to social media to remember their late bandmate Charlie Watts on what would have been his 84th birthday.

"Thinking of you Charlie - happy birthday," frontman Mick Jagger wrote on Instagram Monday, next to a picture of the drummer. Keith Richards shared a carousel of Charlie photos, writing, "Missing you, Charlie! Happy Birthday." And Ronnie Wood shared a black-and-white photo of him and Charlie with the caption, "Darling Charlie, miss you my friend. Thinking of you on your birthday today."

The band's official Instagram account also shared a tribute, posting several photos of the late rocker, with the caption, "Thinking of dear Charlie on his birthday today. Forever loved and missed by all."

And former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman also remembered Charlie, sharing several photos of the rocker, including one of them together, and writing, "I sorely miss my other rocking half… born on this day on June 2, 1941."

Charlie passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

