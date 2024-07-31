The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood celebrates late bandmate Charlie Watts with new portrait

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood is celebrating his late bandmate, drummer Charlie Watts, with a new portrait.

The rocker has just released two new prints of his artwork: "Beat," a previously unreleased portrait of Watts, and "Miami Beat," which is a companion set list of Charlie’s final show with the band.

According to a description, the paintings are being released “in recognition of Charlie’s incredible contribution to The Stones from the very beginning until his tragic passing in 2021.”

Only 295 individually named and numbered sets are available, with both unframed prints signed by Wood. They are currently available to order, at a price of $1,000 each.

Watts' final show with The Rolling Stones took place Aug. 30, 2019, in Miami. The show was part of The Stones' No Filter tour and featured performances of songs like "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Under My Thumb," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Gimme Shelter" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

When a new leg of the tour was announced for September 2021, Watts had decided to sit out in order to have heart surgery. He passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

