The Rolling Stones announce limited-edition speaker collab with Speaqua Sound

By Jill Lances
The Rolling Stones are out to improve the way you hear their music on the go.

The band has teamed with Speaqua Sound for a limited-edition portable and waterproof speaker collection. The line is made up of three of Speaqua's models, each decorated with The Stones' iconic lips and tongue logo.

“This collection is where the rebellious spirit of rock and roll meets Speaqua’s cutting-edge, adventure-ready design,” reads the description. “Celebrating The Rolling Stones' unparalleled influence on global music, the collaboration embodies Speaqua's mission to bring more music to more places.”

The three models are The Cruiser H2.0, which is a small to-go speaker that comes with a bottle opener, and the Barnacle Pro 2.0 and Barnacle Vibe 3.0, which feature a mounting station and store up to 2,000 songs.

They are available to order now at speaqua.com.

