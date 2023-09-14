The Rolling Stones reveal 'Hackney Diamonds' guests, including Paul McCartney & Elton John

The Rolling Stones have just dropped some more info about their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, which drops October 20.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have confirmed the guests appearing on the record, including the already announced appearance of their late drummer Charlie Watts on two tracks: "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword" featuring their former bassist Bill Wyman.

"Live By The Sword" also features special guest Elton John on piano; he also plays piano on the track "Get Close."

While The Stones and The Beatles are often pitted against each other, the album will feature a guest appearance by Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who plays bass on the track "Bite My Head Off."

Finally, as previously revealed, Lady Gaga provides vocals on "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven," which also features keys and piano from Stevie Wonder.

Hackney Diamonds will be released in a variety of formats, including a limited edition blue vinyl and a limited edition CD and Blu-ray box set, with hi-res 24/96 audio and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, plus a 64-page book with exclusive essays and photos of the band. All formats are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for the album:

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

