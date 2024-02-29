Ronnie James Dio Rock for Ronnie tribute concert returning for 2024

The Ronnie James Dio tribute concert Rock for Ronnie is returning in 2024.

The show will take place May 19 in Woodland Hills, California, and will feature performances by Quiet Riot, Lita Ford and others. It'll raise money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which was founded in Dio's memory after he passed away from stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

"This is the 'Year of the Dragon,' which only comes around every 12 years, and anyone who knew Ronnie knows how much he loved dragons," says Dio Cancer Fund founder and Dio's widow, Wendy Dio. "It is our hope that this 'Year of the Dragon' special event will be supported by donations that will further our charity's initiatives in cancer education and research for a cure for this terrible disease that has taken so many of our loved ones."

For ticket info, visit DioCancerFund.org.

The Rock for Ronnie concert launched in 2023 and raised $50,000. Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund also hosts the annual Bowl for Ronnie charity celebrity bowling tournament.

