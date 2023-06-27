Ronnie James Dio documentary ﻿'Dreamers Never Die﻿' being released on Blu-ray & DVD in September

The Ronnie James Dio documentary, Dreamers Never Die, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 29.

The film follows the late metal icon's life, from his early bands and his stint with Black Sabbath in place of Ozzy Osbourne to the formation of his namesake band Dio and his death in 2010 of stomach cancer. It first premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest festival and was shown in theaters later that year.

Among those interviewed for the doc include Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, Lita Ford, Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Tenacious D's Jack Black.

"I wanted this documentary to be authentic, for the fans to see the roller coaster ride that was Ronnie's life -- the good times, the bad times and everything in between, especially including events that even the most diehard fans would not have known about," says Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio. "It's all in there, right up to the very end."

The Blu-ray and DVD release will also include 20 minutes of bonus footage.

