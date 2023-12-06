Rush’s Alex Lifeson debuts first signature pedal

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is once again helping other musicians to sound their best.

The rocker just launched his first signature pedal, the Lerxst By-Tor pedal, through Mojotone, which is being sold exclusively on Reverb. The pedal is described as being "capable of going from light crunchy drive sounds to full out roar with sustaining lead tones."

This isn’t the first time Lifeson has worked with Mojotone. In 2012, they teamed up on a custom-built tube amp. And just last month, Lifeson and Mojotone launched a new Lerxst Omega line of hand-built guitar amps and cabinets inspired by Lifeson’s five-decade career.

The Lerxst By-Tor pedal, which features the image of a wolf's face on the front, is available to order now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.