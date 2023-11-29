Rush’s Geddy Lee reveals concerns about writing with Alex Lifeson again

Rush's Geddy Lee reveals in a new interview that he and bandmate Alex Lifeson do plan to get together to work on some new music, but it won't necessarily lead to the return of Rush.

"If I say anything about working with Alex, people run to the conclusion that Rush is starting up again. That's not the case," Lee told Vancouver's CTV. "Yes, Alex and I like each other a lot, still. We hang around with each other a lot. And we both have a desire to try to write songs together. We don't know whether that will bear fruit or not."

He adds, “If it does bear fruit, great. Then we might release some songs. If – that's always an ‘if’ there – but when people publish articles about that, they leave the ‘if’ out.”

Rush's pretty much ceased to exist after the band's 2015 tour. Drummer Neil Peart retired after the tour and in 2018, Lifeson confirmed they disbanded due to Peart's health issues. He sadly passed away in 2020.

While Geddy is confirming that he and Alex hope to write songs together, what will come of that is anybody’s guess. He notes, “We don’t know if they’ll be any damn good, so we’ll see what happens.”

Lee is currently on a book tour promoting his memoir, My Effin' Life. He hits Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, November 30. A complete list of dates can be found at rush.com.

