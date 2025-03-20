Rush’s Geddy Lee teams with Moog Music for new Minimoog Model D synthesizer

Moog Music has announced a new collaboration with Rush rocker Geddy Lee.

The company is debuting a new synthesizer, the Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D. It takes inspiration from the original Minimoog Model D, which helped shape Rush's progressive rock sound on songs like "Tom Sawyer" and "Subdivisions."

"It’s a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in Rush’s creative history," Geddy shares. “I’ve always been mad for custom color instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I’m thrilled with how it turned out—it’s just so beautiful.”

He adds, “The Minimoog Model D was the first synth that made dreaming big accessible to a schlub like me. Its intuitive design lets you learn waveforms, blend sounds, and experiment with the modulation wheel. That’s its legacy: a fat, sophisticated sound in a package that’s not daunting to get your hands on."

The Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D features a custom red satin finish with metallic flecks, which matches Lee's Grace Under Pressure-era keyboard. It also includes a custom Rush "starman" logo" and other enhanced features, with each Minimoog coming with a 10-inch translucent vinyl copy of Rush tracks "Xandadu" and "Jacob's Ladder."

The Moog Music Geddy Lee Minimoog Model D is available now via Reverb.

