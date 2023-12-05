Rush's Geddy Lee releases previously unreleased solo tracks on 'The Lost Demos'

Geddy Lee is sharing new music with his fans.

The Rush rocker has just released The Lost Demos, featuring the tracks "Gone" and "I Am…You Are," which were recorded during the sessions for My Favorite Headache, his 2000 solo debut.

“I’m excited to see these two ‘lost demos’ released,” Geddy shares. “I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later.”

You can listen to the pair of songs now via streaming services.

Both of these songs have been played during Lee's current book tour for his memoir, My Effin' Life. During the opening night show in New York, he revealed they would be included as part of the memoir's audiobook.

The release coincides with the Tuesday, December 5, premiere of Lee's new Paramount + docuseries, Are Bass Players Human Too?, which features appearances by such famous bassists as Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Primus' Les Claypool and Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur.

Lee wraps the U.S. leg of his My Effin' Life book tour on Thursday, December 7, in Toronto. He then heads overseas for some U.K. dates, which kick off Sunday, December 10, in Wolverhampton, England. A complete list of dates can be found at rush.com.

