Sammy Hagar announces Best of All Worlds Tour UK dates

Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar and Kenny Aronoff perform during opening night of The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas - The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Sammy Hagar is bringing his Best of All Worlds Tour to the U.K.

The former Van Halen frontman has announced a four-city tour that will once again have him backed by Van Halen's Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff.

The arena tour, featuring special guest Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, begins July 4, 2026, in Manchester, with stops in Birmingham and Leeds, before wrapping July 9, 2026, at London's O2 Arena.

The trek is Sammy’s first time playing the U.K. since 1996. “It's been a long time coming. Let's rock!” Hagar wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Hagar launched the Best of All Worlds Tour back in July 2024. The tour had him celebrating the Van Halen catalog, along with solo hits and more. In May 2025 he launched the Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. He’ll return to the venue in March and September of 2026 for a new round of residency dates.

He also released a live album, Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency, in October.

A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

