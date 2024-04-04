Sammy Hagar to appear on Sunday’s CMT Music Awards

Sammy Hagar is set to make an appearance at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

The former Van Halen frontman will take part in a tribute to the late country star Toby Keith, which will also feature Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn, backed by Keith’s longtime band. Lukas Nelson and former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens will also make special appearances to honor Keith.

"I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith," Sammy wrote on Instagram. "I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice," a reference to Keith's #1 hit.

Keith passed away February 5 following a two-year battle with stomach cancer. Sammy paid tribute to Toby on social media following his passing, writing, "I can't find the words at this time. RIP, Toby."

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

