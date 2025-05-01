Sammy Hagar kicks off Vegas residency with live debut, first performance of 'Love Walks In' in 30 years

Sammy Hagar kicked off his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM Wednesday night and treated fans to a few songs that haven't been played in a while.

According to setlist.fm, the rocker kicked off the show with the live debut of his new single, "Encore, Thank You, Good Night." He then filled the night with mostly Van Halen tracks, including the first performance of Balance's "Amsterdam" since 2007 and the first performance of 5150's "Love Walks In" since 1993, which ended the night.

Other Van Halen tunes in the set included "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love" with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony on lead vocals and a guest appearance by Kesha, "Panama," "Right Now," "Why Can't This Be Love" and more.

Sammy, who in addition to Anthony was backed by Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums, also performed some of his solo songs, including the hit "I Can't Drive 55," "Heavy Metal" and "There's Only One Way To Rock."

"Playing that setlist here tonight, in front of this kind of crowd, was powerful,” said Hagar. "Kicking off our residency with ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.’ with Mikey’s vocals and bass, Joe’s big, emotional guitar work, Kenny’s driving rhythm, the sound from the Dolby and the energy of the fans— that’s the transcendent power of the music we created.”

The next show of Hagar's The Best Of All Worlds residency is Friday. The residency runs until May 17. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

