Sammy Hagar kicks off The Best of All Worlds tour with Van Halen-filled set

Sammy Hagar kicked off his The Best of All Worlds tour in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, and as promised treated fans to a set filled with Van Halen classics.

According to setlist.fm, Sammy opened the show with 5150's "Good Enough," followed by the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track "Poundcake."

The set also included plenty of other songs from the Sammy era of Van Halen, including “Judgement Day,” “5150,” “Summer Nights,” “Top of the World,” “The Seventh Seal,” “Right Now,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “When It’s Love."

But Sammy and his band – Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte - also played at least two Van Halen tracks from the David Lee Roth era. First, they tackled the 1984 classic "Panama," then later performed "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love," with Anthony handling the vocals on the latter. They also performed a little bit of the #1 hit "Jump" as part of a medley.

But it wasn’t all Van Halen all the time. Sammy also played some of his solo tracks, including “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” “Heavy Metal,” “Mas Tequila” and his classic “I Can’t Drive 55.”

Sammy Hagar's The Best of All Worlds tour next hits the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

