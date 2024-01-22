Sammy Hagar learns shocking truth about his last name on PBS’ 'Finding Your Roots'

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar appears in a new episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, and in a preview of the episode Sammy discovers that Hagar really isn't his last name.

In the clip, the rocker is informed by host Henry Louis Gates Jr. that DNA testing shows he doesn't match with any men with the last name Hagar.

“Get out of here. This is nutty as anything I’ve ever imagined,” he says in the clip, before being informed that his biological last name is actually Belcher and that he matches with 27 men with that surname.

“What a trip,” he says.

Sammy's episode of Finding Your Roots debuts Tuesday, January 23, at 8 p.m.

Sammy Belcher, we mean Hagar, is gearing up to hit the road this summer on his The Best of All Worlds Tour, where he'll be joined by Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani. The tour kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

