Sammy Hagar responds to David Lee Roth’s tale of Eddie Van Halen’s ghost

Sammy Hagar has responded to David Lee Roth’s recent story in which he claimed that like Sammy, he was visited in a dream by the ghost of their former Van Halen bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

Roth’s comments came during a concert in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. He seemed to be mocking Hagar’s clam that his recent single, "Encore, Thank You, Good Night," was inspired by a dream he had in which he was visited by Eddie’s ghost.

Roth first complimented Hagar, calling him "one of my esteemed colleagues" with a "great voice." He then told his audience he too had been visited by Eddie’s ghost, who told him that Hagar's tune was actually Iron Butterfly’s hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" backward.

And while many online have interpreted Roth’s comments as making fun of Hagar, that’s not how Hagar sees it.

After the Instagram account Metal Addicts shared a screenshot of their story with the headline “David Lee Roth takes a jab at Sammy Hagar over Eddie Van Halen’s ‘ghost’ story,” Hagar felt the need to respond.

"I can't believe social media is trying to make something out of this," Hagar wrote. "This is the first compliment and [real olive branch] moment dave and I have had in 100 years. Listen closely and you will see that this is not negative whatsoever."

He added, "And I believe dave had the dream as well. Dave's a good storyteller, but there's some truth in between the showmanship. all good with me keep it up Dave these songs we both wrote with Eddie need to be carried on forever."

