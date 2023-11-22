Sammy Hagar responds to David Lee Roth accepting his tour invitation

Sammy Hagar seems to have commented on David Lee Roth accepting his invitation to perform on his upcoming The Best of All Worlds tour, where he plans to focus mostly on Van Halen tunes.

After Roth told the Van Halen News Desk website, "I'm ready to go. Let's do this," in regards to the Hagar tour, a fan asked Sammy about it in a comment on his most recent Instagram post. "Diamond says he's ready to go on tour with you! What do you think about that?" the fan asked, to which Hagar clarified the invitation wasn't for the whole tour.

“He can come out and sing a song on a show or two if he can remember the words,” Hagar responded.

Replying to another fan on the subject, Hagar noted, “He's not invited on the tour NOOOO F;()$(.g way. it was to sing a song with us somewhere like a lot of singers guitarist etc are going to do on this tour." He added, “I know better than to have him on tour again. been there done that.”

The Best of All Worlds tour kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

