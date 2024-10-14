Sammy Hagar sells Ferrari for over $4 million

Sammy Hagar has finally sold his prized 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari.

The rocker was initially planning to sell the car, which originally cost him $1.4 million, at the Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction back in January, but the auction had to be postponed after it was discovered the car needed a new battery.

Well, the car finally went on the auction block at Saturday's Barrett-Jackson Auction, also in Scottsdale, and USA Today reports it sold for $4.25 million. There's no word on the identity of the new owner.

"Quite honestly, it was exhausting being part of the bidding war," Hagar told the paper. "I'm thinking the whole time, do I really want to do this? Seller's remorse and all. When that gavel came down and they said 'Sold!,' I wasn't sure if I was heartbroken or relieved. What an experience."

Hagar did get a chance to meet the car's new owner, and says he and the buyer look at it as though they are “caretakers of something special" who eventually pass it on to someone else.

“So you're just looking in each case for someone who will preserve and take care of the legacy of a car that has this level of perfection,” he said.

According to Barrett-Jackson, the sale of Hagar's Ferrari set a new record, noting that before Saturday the highest price paid for a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari was a little over $3.9 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.