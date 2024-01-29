Sammy Hagar treats fans to surprise performance during auction

Sammy Hagar was in Scottsdale over the weekend for the Barrett-Jackson auction to promote the Arizona debut of his Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. premium sparkling rum canned cocktails. And evidently he decided to get up on the stage and play a few tunes.

The rocker surprised fans who came out to see Red Voodoo on the Sammy's Beach Bar Rum Live Music Stage Friday, January 26, by joining the band for a few songs.

Hagar treated the crowd to songs like "Mas Tequila," "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," "Heavy Metal" and "I Can't Drive 55." He was also joined by his Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony for "Finish What Ya Started," from Van Halen's 1982 album, OU812.

Hagar was supposed to be auctioning off his 2015 LaFerrari at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, but that particular auction was postponed until October because the car needed a new battery. It didn't stop Hagar from having fun, though. According to AZ Central, he told the crowd that he and Anthony spent the day hanging out and drinking.

"This is so awesome. For me, this is like (expletive) heaven," he said. "I would rather be here than at a (expletive) Rolling Stones concert. All these cars?!"

The performance was just a precursor to what fans can expect this summer when Hagar heads out on his The Best of All Worlds Tour with Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani. The tour kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

