Sammy Hagar celebrates Michael Anthony on 71st birthday

Sammy Hagar is celebrating his bandmate Michael Anthony on social media in honor of the bassist's 71st birthday.

Hagar posted two pictures of them together on Instagram, one of them from their Van Halen days and another that's more recent. He wrote, "1986-2025! coming up on 40 years. Me and my brother have been doing it and enjoy it as much today maybe more than ever! Together, we are #TheOtherHalf."

"Mikey, my friend, without you I don’t believe I would still be playing music today," he adds. "Certainly can’t imagine doing it without you! I think we can squeeze another decade or so out of these old, but well oiled machines."

The post included a fingers crossed emoji and a heart emoji, along with #HappyBirthday and #ThenAndNow.

Anthony responded to the post with a heart emoji.

In addition to working together in Van Halen since the mid-'80s, Hagar and Anthony have performed together in the bands Chickenfoot and Sammy Hagar and The Circle. They also played together during Hagar's recent The Best of All Worlds tour and Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, where they played songs from the Van Halen catalog.

