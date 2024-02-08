Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Lager expanding into California

Sammy Hagar continues to add to his business ventures outside of music. The rocker just announced that his first-ever beer, Red Rocker Lager, is expanding into California.

The beer, described as a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager, was first launched in Detroit in October through Sammy's Red Rocker Brewing Co. It's now available in Northern California and will coming to Southern California by the end of February.

“Red Rocker Lager is inspired by California’s chill attitude and beach lifestyle,” Hagar, a California resident, shares. “From Huntington Beach to the San Francisco Bay and across the Sierra Nevada, this is the perfect beer for chilling, grilling, skiing, and surfing, as well as for cheering for your favorite team in the Super Bowl!”

Red Rocker Lager is far from the first beverage Hagar has launched. He debuted his Cabo Wabo Tequila back in 1996 and has since gone on to add Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits and Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. to his alcohol offerings.

