Santana & Counting Crows team up for the Oneness Tour

Carlos Santana is hitting the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with Counting Crows.

The two acts are coming together for what they are calling the Oneness Tour, a 29-city trek that kicks off June 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

The tour features stops in Tampa, Milwaukee, Dallas, Austin, Cincinnati, Inglewood and more, including a two-night stand at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 29 and 30. The tour wraps September 2 in Phoenix.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at santana.com and countingcrows.com.

Ahead of the tour, Santana will return to Las Vegas for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Casino. His next show is happening May 10.

