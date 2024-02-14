Santana, Eric Burdon & The Animals to play inaugural Fool in Love festival

Credit: Fool in Love Festival/Live Nation/Redrock Entertainment

By Jill Lances

Santana and Eric Burdon & The Animals are among the artists confirmed for the inaugural Fool in Love festival, happening August 31 in Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The festival will be headlined by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, with Burdon's former band War also on the bill, along with Nile Rodgers & ChicAl GreenGladys Knight, Chaka KhanDionne Warwick and others.

A ticket presale kicks off Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general sale set for the same day at 2 p.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at foolinlove.com.

