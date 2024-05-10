Santana wants to put together another Woodstock

Carlos Santana made a splash when he performed at the original Woodstock in 1969, and it appears as though he’s missing the experience.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of the return of his House of Blues residency, Santana reveals that he would love to put together another Woodstock-type concert.

“I want to make it a global caravan of harmony and oneness, on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and bring the best bands and the best musicians,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared. “I have talked to Eric Clapton and certain musicians like Earth Wind & Fire, and they want to be a part of it.”

He adds, “When I talk to promoters about this, they salivate. Everyone I talk to about it wants to be a part of this celebration.”

The last time promoters tried to bring back Woodstock was in 2019 for the festival’s 50th anniversary, but the show was eventually canceled.

As for when Santana thinks his Woodstock could happen, the 76-year-old notes, "This is not outside the realm of possibilities, from 2025-2027."

Santana's Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, returns to the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Friday, May 10. A complete list of dates can be found at santana.com.

