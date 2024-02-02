Sarajevo documentary featuring U2 to play in AMC theaters

The documentary Kiss the Future, featuring Irish rockers U2, is set to open exclusively in AMC theaters in the U.S. starting February 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kiss the Future, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Sarah Anthony, is based on Bill Carter's memoir Fools Rush In. It follows a group of underground musicians and creatives during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from April 1992 to February 1996. The doc includes footage of U2's memorable 1997 concert at Koševo Stadium celebrating the country's liberation, along with interviews with Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton.

In addition to the theatrical release, AMC will host an early screening of the film on February 21, which will include a conversation with The Edge and Clayton.

The film received its world premiere in February 2023 at the Berlin Film Festival and also opened New York's Tribeca Festival in June. It also screened at Sarajevo Film Festival's Open Air program, with Bono and The Edge surprising the crowd with an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song."

Following the AMC run, Kiss the Future will stream on Paramount+ later in the year.

