Saturday Night’s Alright: Elton John & Brandi Carlile booked for 'Saturday Night Live'

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are headed to Saturday Night Live in April.

The artists will be the musical guests for the April 5 episode of the NBC late night comedy sketch show, with Jack Black serving as host.

Elton and Brandi's SNL appearance comes one day after the release of their new collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels? It features the already released tunes "Swing for the Fences," the title track and the Oscar-nominated "Never Too Late."

And the pair will be all over the airwaves that weekend. Over on CBS, they'll premiere the special An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile April 6 at 8 p.m. ET, featuring performances from their March 26 concert at London's Palladium Theater.

