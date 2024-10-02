Sayreville High School renames performing arts center after Jon Bon Jovi

By Jill Lances

Jon Bon Jovi has once again been recognized by his native New Jersey. The rocker revealed on Instagram that Sayreville High School renamed its performing arts center after him Tuesday. It will now be known as the Jon Bon Jovi Performing Arts Center and Music Suite.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who was once a student at the school, shared a picture of him posing next to the renamed building, along with photos with students, sharing that he was “humbled” by the honor.
“Thanks to the students who painted this mural and the faculty who made this day so special,” he wrote. "Once a Bomber always a Bomber.”

"If you remember one thing from our meeting today, know this, you are writing the story of your life," Jon told students, according to MyCentralJersey.com. "Make it a great one, so that one day you can say, 'Who says you can't go home? There's only one place they call me one of their own,'" a reference to Bon Jovi's hit song "Who Says You Can't Go Home."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

