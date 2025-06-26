Scorpions celebrating 60th anniversary with new career-spanning compilation

BMG
By Jill Lances

Scorpions are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a new compilation album.

The German rockers are set to drop From the First Sting on Sept. 26, a 16-track, career-spanning collection that features such hits as "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Wind of Change" and "No One Like You," along with two previously unreleased songs, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You," the latter of which features a guest appearance by British violinist Vanessa Mae.

The compilation will be released in the U.S. on CD and two-LP. It is available for preorder now. In Europe and the rest of the world it will be released on two-LP or two-CD, and as a deluxe two-LP/two-CD set.

Next up for Scorpions, they play the Rock Imperium Festival in Murcia, Spain, on Friday. They're also set to continue their anniversary festivities in Sin City with the five night Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency, kicking off Aug. 14 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

