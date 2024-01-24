Scott Weiland estate announces partnership with Primary Wave

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

By Josh Johnson

The estate of late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland has announced a partnership with the music publishing company Primary Wave.

The agreement includes publishing copyrights and recording royalties for Weiland's songs with STP and Velvet Revolver as well as his solo material. Additionally, Primary Wave will be "working closely on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film and television projects."

"There are few rock artists that had the impact that Scott Weiland did on music," says Primary Wave Music CEO and founder Larry Mestel. "We are honored to partner with Scott's family on such a legendary catalog of music and career. Scott's influence on music is unparalleled and he remains one of the most influential musicians in rock music. We are extremely grateful the estate has chosen to partner with us to continue to grow his incredible legacy."

Weiland died in 2015 at age 48. A reissue of Weiland's 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, was released in 2022, marking what a press release called the "first posthumous music to be released from the Weiland vault."

