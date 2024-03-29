Sean Ono Lennon calls out Billie Eilish over her complaints about vinyl variants

In a recent Billboard article, Billie Eilish spoke out against artists who release multiple vinyl variants of their new albums without thinking about the environmental consequences, but not everyone agrees with her stance.

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, took to social media to share his opposing views.

“The vinyl record industry is a tiny shadow of what it once was. LPs and 45s are NOT disposable single use plastics,” he writes. “Everyone complaining about vinyl records from an environmental perspective are doing so with their cellphones and their computers and their blue jeans and their sneakers and their bulls***.”

Lennon doesn’t mention Eilish by name but insists he’s not trying to disrespect her. “The main artist speaking on this is brilliant and talented at music,” he shares. “I love them very much actually.”

He continues, “But coming out against a tiny niche market in an industry that has already been gutted by streaming services, is not the win you think it is. We literally only have a tiny handful of factories globally that can even print vinyl anymore.”

“Leave us boomers alone. We like our music to sound good. Let us have our records in the physical world. You can stream all you want to pay a tiny handful of CEOs. But we like vinyl” the 48-year-old Lennon warns, signing off, “From my cold dead hands!”

In her interview, Eilish said it's "wasteful" to release multiple vinyl variants just to sell more records. “It’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s***," she noted.

