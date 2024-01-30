Season 2 of Paul McCartney’s 'A Life in Lyrics' podcast coming soon

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney is ready to share some more insights into the writing of his most famous works. The second season of the legendary singer's podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, is set to debut February 7.

The podcast has The Beatles legend and his The Lyrics collaborator Paul Muldoon chatting about the creative process, with each episode focusing on a specific song from the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's more than 60-year career. The audio is taken from the interviews the pair conducted for McCartney's book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

After delving into songs like “Let It Be,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Penny Lane” in season 1, season 2 promises insights into classics like “Yesterday,” “Band on the Run,” “Here, There and Everywhere” and more.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will drop weekly wherever podcasts are available.

