Sebastian Bach's open to a Skid Row reunion

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Bach looks back on his time with the band, noting that it ended way too soon.
Bach was Skid Row's frontman from 1987-1996, during which they had some of their biggest hits, including the singles "18 and Life" and "I Remember You" and the multi-Platinum albums Skid Row and Slave to the Grind.
In the meantime, Bach is getting ready to release Child Within the Man, his first solo album in 10 years, on May 10. He'll also launch his What Do I Got To Lose? tour in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.
Skid Row recently announced that Halestorm's Lzzy Hale will step in as their lead singer for their upcoming shows to replace vocalist Erik Grönwall, who's leaving the band. They have four shows scheduled in May and June.
