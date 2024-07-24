See Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in first trailer for 'A Complete Unknown'

We are finally getting our first real look at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The first trailer for the upcoming Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, has just been released, and not only do we get to see Chalamet as Dylan, we get to hear him sing as Dylan as well.

The clip opens with Ed Norton as Pete Seeger talking about Dylan to an audience.

“Let me tell you a little story, a few months back my friend Woody Guthrie and I, we met a young man, he dropped in on us out of nowhere and he played us a song,” Norton shares. “In that moment we got a feeling we were getting a glimpse of the future.”

As he’s talking, we see Dylan's back as he walks through the streets of New York, before it cuts to Dylan singing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” to an audience. There are then more images of Dylan in New York, as well as clips of Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

It ends with Dylan looking up at Seeger, and saying, “that’s all I got so far," with a kid telling him, “good start,” before the opening chords of “Like a Rolling Stone” kick in.

"Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s," reads the film's description, "A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts - his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation - culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965."

So far there's no release date for A Complete Unknown, although the description says it will be in theaters this December.

