Selena Gomez to star as Linda Ronstadt in new biopic

Selena Gomez announced Tuesday she was taking a break from social media, but before she did, she posted an intriguing photo to her Instagram Story: a copy of Simple Dreams, the memoir by legendary singer Linda Ronstadt. Variety is now reporting that Selena will be playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the movie is in preproduction, and producers on the project include Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced a 2019 documentary about her called The Sound of My Voice.

Like Selena, Ronstadt is of Mexican descent. Over her career, she's recorded pop, rock, country and Latin music, as well as standards. Among her many honors, she's won 11 Grammys, received the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, and has scored 10 top 10 hits.

Ronstadt returned to the conversation last year thanks to the inclusion of her song "Long, Long Time" in the acclaimed third episode of the HBO series The Last of Us.

In an interview from 2015, Selena said that people have always told her she looks like Ronstadt, which is why she started listening to her. She also said Ronstadt inspired the cover art of her album Revival.

