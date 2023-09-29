September’s harvest moon brings new song from Peter Gabriel, “This Is Home”

Along with September's harvest moon comes a new song from Peter Gabriel. He just dropped the new track "This Is Home" from his upcoming album i/o, which so far doesn't have a release date.

Gabriel calls the tune a love song, sharing that he initially worked on the track with DJ Skrillex, who doesn't actually appear on the song.

“He was trying to encourage me to write a song about staying up all night in a night club and that sort of thing, but that’s not really my life so I made it more about family and home and I like it,” says Gabriel. “Though we took the song in this other direction it was an interesting experience nonetheless, and I think it is good for me to be taken outside my normal comfort zone sometimes.”

As he's done with all the other songs he's shared from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes of "This Is Home." The first is the Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), which will be followed by Mark "Spike" Stent's (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

You can listen to "This Is Home" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Peter Gabriel is currently on the North American leg of his i/o tour. He hits Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, September 29. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

