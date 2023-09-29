September’s harvest moon brings new song from Peter Gabriel, “This Is Home”

Nadav Kander

By Jill Lances

Along with September's harvest moon comes a new song from Peter Gabriel. He just dropped the new track "This Is Home" from his upcoming album i/o, which so far doesn't have a release date.

Gabriel calls the tune a love song, sharing that he initially worked on the track with DJ Skrillex, who doesn't actually appear on the song.

“He was trying to encourage me to write a song about staying up all night in a night club and that sort of thing, but that’s not really my life so I made it more about family and home and I like it,” says Gabriel. “Though we took the song in this other direction it was an interesting experience nonetheless, and I think it is good for me to be taken outside my normal comfort zone sometimes.”

As he's done with all the other songs he's shared from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes of "This Is Home." The first is the Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), which will be followed by Mark "Spike" Stent's (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

You can listen to "This Is Home" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Peter Gabriel is currently on the North American leg of his i/o tour. He hits Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, September 29. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!