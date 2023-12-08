Serj Tankian & Tony Iommi collaborate on new song, "Deconstruction"

Gibson Records

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi play together on a new song called "Deconstruction."

The track was co-written by Tankian and Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. It also marks the debut of the guitar company's Gibson Band, described as a "revolving collective of Gibson artists."

Proceeds from "Deconstruction" will be donated to the Armenia Fund's Artsakh Refugee Initiative, in support of Armenians affected by the country's war with Azerbaijan. Both Tankian and Gueikian are of Armenian descent.

Additionally, Tankian will be auctioning off a painting that was used for the single cover of "Deconstruction," while Gibson is offering a guitar customized with the artwork. Those sales will also benefit the Armenia Fund.

"It's a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before," Tankian says. "I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson's incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change."

"It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he's trying to steal my job!!) ha-ha!!" Iommi adds. "The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it's a great pleasure, a great cause, and I'm very happy to be involved in it."

You can listen to "Deconstruction" now via digital outlets.

