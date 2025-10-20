Sharon Osbourne mourns death of beloved dog, Elvis

Sharon Osbourne attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features 'The Bikeriders' at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The Osbourne family has lost another member.

One of the family's dogs, Elvis, has died, Sharon Osbourne shared in an Instagram post Sunday.

"I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," Sharon wrote. "He gave me 14 precious year. He was by my side until the end."

"Rest in peace my darling boy!" she added.

The post includes photos of Sharon with Elvis, as well shots of Elvis and the late Ozzy Osbourne together.

Ozzy died on July 22 at age 76. He'd just performed his final concert two weeks earlier at the Back to the Beginning show on July 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.