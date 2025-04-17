Simple Minds documentary hitting theaters in June

A documentary about Scottish rockers Simple Minds is set to hit U.S. theaters in June.

Deadline reports that Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American rights to Simple Minds Everything is Possible, from director Joss Crowley.

“From working-class kids in post-industrial Glasgow to rock stars playing Live Aid, this is the unlikely story of an extraordinary band that continues touring around the world to this day," reads the film description.

Simple Minds formed in Glasgow in 1977, with frontman Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill the only original members still with the group. According to Crowley, the film tells the story of "how music brought them together and completely changed their lives – precisely the inspirational touchpoints we're all craving in 2025."

Simple Minds is best known for their breakout track "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which was a #1 hit for the band and was featured on the soundtrack to the '80s Brat Pack flick The Breakfast Club. Other well-known songs by the band include "Alive And Kicking," which hit #3 on the singles chart, and "Sanctify Yourself," which was a top-20 hit.

Simple Minds Everything is Possible will hit U.S. theaters on June 13. Simple Minds is due to launch a U.S. tour on May 16 in Ridgefield, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at simpleminds.com.

