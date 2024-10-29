Sinéad O'Connor's 'All Apologies' cover soundtracks '﻿Queer'﻿ trailer

The late Sinéad O'Connor's cover of Nirvana's "All Apologies" soundtracks the newly released trailer for the upcoming film Queer.

Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Queer is based on the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, published in 1985. It's directed by Challengers and Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Queer premieres in theaters in November. You can watch the trailer on YouTube.

"All Apologies" is a track off Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero. O'Connor covered it on her 1994 album Universal Mother, which was released five months after Kurt Cobain's death.

