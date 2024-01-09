Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death revealed

Sinéad O'Connor passed away of natural causes, according to the coroner in London.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes,” read a statement released by the spokesperson for the Southwark Coroners Court. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

O'Connor passed away July 26, at the age of 56, after being found unresponsive at a home in London. She was laid to rest in Ireland on August 8, following a private ceremony attended by such stars as U2's Bono and The Edge and Bob Geldof, as well as Irish president Michael D. Higgins.

“The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” Higgins said of the singer. “The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

Sinéad was one of two famed Irish musicians to pass in 2023, the other being The Pogues' Shane MacGowan, who died November 30, at 65. The music of both artists will be celebrated at a tribute concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 20. Artists confirmed for the concert include David Gray, Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Dropkick Murphys and more. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 22.

