Six Degrees of MSG: Kevin Bacon joins Billy Joel onstage in New York

The special guests who join Billy Joel onstage during his Madison Square Garden residency shows tend to be fellow rock stars like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Jon Bon Jovi or John Mellencamp. But at Billy's August 29 show, he welcomed a guy who's better known as an actor: Kevin Bacon.

In addition to starring in classics like Footloose, A Few Good Men and Diner, Bacon is an accomplished musician who's recorded nine albums with his band The Bacon Brothers, so perhaps it wasn't surprising to see him stroll onstage with a guitar in hand to join Billy for a rendition of his 1974 track "The Entertainer." He and Billy also duetted on Billy's 1980 classic "You May Be Right."

Billy's next Madison Square Garden show is September 10. He also has a handful of stadium shows with Stevie Nicks throughout the fall. Their final date together — so far — will be March 9 in Arlington, Texas. That show is a rescheduled date; the original show was canceled due to an illness in Stevie's band.

