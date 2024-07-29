Slash pays tribute to late stepdaughter: "I will never ever stop missing you"

SLASH Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Slash has shared a tribute to his late stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist writes in an Instagram post, "My heart is [permanently] fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are."

"The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much," Slash continues. "I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Slash announced July 21 that Lucy-Bleu had passed. She was 25.

Ahead of sharing the news, Slash had canceled a number of dates on his ongoing solo tour. The outing resumed Sunday in Toronto.

