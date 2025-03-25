Slash, Sebastian Bach & more to appear on new Triumph tribute album

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and Heart's Nancy Wilson are among the artists celebrating the music of Canadian rockers Triumph on a new tribute album.

Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph is a 15-track album featuring covers of classic Triumph tunes, including "Magic Power," "Fight the Good Fight" and "Lay it on the Line." It will drop June 6.

Other artists on the record include guitarist Phil X, who was a member of Triumph from 1992 to 1993, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, guitarists Bumblefoot and Nita Strauss, Alex Lifeson's band Envy of None and Night Ranger's Jack Blades.

The first single released from the album is Bach's take on the tune "Rock & Roll Machine," which originally appeared on Triumph's 1977 album of the same name. It is available now via digital outlets.

"The music of Triumph will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bach shares. “I'm super proud to pay tribute to one of my favorite bands of all time ... the Rock n' Roll Machine known as Triumph!"

Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph will be released on CD and as a two-LP set. It is available for preorder now.

Hard rockers Triumph were popular in the '70s and '80s, releasing their last record, Edge of Excess, in 1993. They were known for their explosive live shows, which featured pyrotechnics, lasers and more. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.