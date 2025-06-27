The Smashing Pumpkins announce 25th anniversary '﻿Machina' ﻿reissue

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a reissue of their 2000 album, Machina/The Machines of God, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

A deluxe vinyl box set, which also includes the companion record Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music and 32 bonus tracks, will be available on Aug. 22 exclusively through Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois.

"It's taken some 25 years to finally release Machina as we in the band had hoped it would be, and with MadameZuzus.com as the only place one can get this expansive, 80-song collection, I personally could not be more proud," says Corgan. "Machina was meant as our swan song, and it was truly a labor of love to bring it to fruition, however broken we were back then."

The original Machina albums marked the final Smashing Pumpkins releases to feature the band's classic lineup of Corgan, guitarist James Iha, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and bassist D'Arcy Wretzky before they broke up in 2000. Corgan then reformed the band in 2006 with just Chamberlin, who left in 2009 before rejoining in 2015. Iha then came back in 2018.

"This set stands as a celebration and testament of will, for the songs alone have helped James, Jimmy, and I keep the faith," Corgan says.

A standalone reissue of just Machina/The Machines of God will also be released on vinyl, CD and digital on Aug. 22.

Corgan has been playing songs off Machina on his Machines of God solo tour, which concludes Sunday in Minneapolis. The Pumpkins will launch an international tour in July.

