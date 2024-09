The Smashing Pumpkins are preparing to rock late night TV.

The "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" outfit will be performing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing Sept. 17 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The appearance will fall in between dates on the Pumpkins' ongoing tour supporting Green Day, which concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego.

The Pumpkins also released a new album, Aghori Mhori Mei, in August.

