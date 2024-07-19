The Smashing Pumpkins announce new album, 'Aghori Mhori Mei'

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, Aghori Mhori Mei.

The 13th studio effort from the "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" rockers arrives Aug. 2. It's the follow-up to the Pumpkins' 33-track, three-part rock opera, ATUM, which was released over 2022 and 2023.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'you can't go home again,'" says frontman Billy Corgan. "Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

Aghori Mhori Mei will arrive amid the Pumpkins' summer tour, kicking off July 29 in Washington, D.C., which includes headlining dates and shows with Green Day.

Here's the Aghori Mhori Mei track list:

"Edin"

"Pentagrams"

"Sighommi"

"Pentecost"

"War Dreams of Itself"

"Who Goes There"

"999"

"Goeth the Fall"

"Sicarus"

"Murnau"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.