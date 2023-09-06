The Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary '﻿Siamese﻿ ﻿Dream'﻿ celebration with Tower Records

The Smashing Pumpkins are going back in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Siamese Dream.

Billy Corgan and company have teamed up with Tower Records to recreate the Pumpkins' Siamese Dream album release show at the franchise's Chicago store in 1993. The pop-up will be open September 14-17 at Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois, and will feature limited edition merch.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself, "Wait, Tower Records is still around?" The former music retail giant did indeed go out of business in 2006 but relaunched as an online store in 2020. They've also opened a new physical space in Brooklyn, New York.

"The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago. We're excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party," says Tower Records president Danny Zeijdel. "In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming."

Additionally, the Pumpkins will perform a pair of Siamese Dream-themed acoustic shows at Madame Zuzu's on September 17. The second set will stream live online via the platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com.

Siamese Dream, the second Smashing Pumpkins album, was released July 27, 1993. It's been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned singles including "Cherub Rock" and "Today."

