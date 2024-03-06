Sock-et Man: Elton John has new fashions for your feet

Courtesy Happy Socks

By Andrea Dresdale

If you're "Still Standing," you might as well do it in fresh, clean socks -- and Elton John can help you with that.

The Rocket Man has teamed up with the brand Happy Socks for the Elton John Special Edition Collection. There are eight pairs to choose from, or you can get gift boxes with three or six pairs each. The various designs are inspired by Elton's glasses, platform boots and piano keys, as well as his iconic 1975 Dodger Stadium outfit.

There are also designs that specifically refer to Elton's songs, such as "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man" and "The B**** Is Back" -- the perfect thing to wear while you're walking down the Yellow Brick Road. But in what's surely a missed opportunity, there aren't any "Crocodile Rock" socks.

The prices range from $18.95 to $23.95 each, and they're available now at HappySocks.com or via Elton's official website.

The socks prove that Elton fans have an endless opportunity to buy Elton-branded stuff. On his website, you can get everything from Christmas ornaments to mugs to action figures, as well as apparel from multiple eras of his career.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

