Some guys have all the stuff: Rod Stewart auctioning off his art and furniture

Rod Stewart is cleaning house: He's auctioning off a collection of fine art, furniture and decorative objects that he evidently has lying around his U.K. mansion for thousands of pounds.

This is the third time Rod's sold off his stuff through the U.K. auctioneer Sworders. The sale, which goes live on December 12, includes things like mirrors, side tables, couches, chairs, engravings, paintings and rugs. While you could pick up some items for as little as 200 pounds — that's about $253 — some items, like a nautical painting from 1912, are priced at as much as 15,000 pounds — about $19,000.

The director of Sworders, John Black, tells the U.K. paper The Sun, "I think you'll agree, we all feel the need for a declutter once in a while, and that sentiment is no different for Sir Rod. He has accumulated many things over his lifetime and has decided it is again the time to have a bit of a clear-out."

Perhaps, Rod doesn't need all that furniture in his house because he's rarely there: He has a busy touring schedule booked for 2024, including his final shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July and August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.