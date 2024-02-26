Something in the Way-verly Place: Selena Gomez reveals she was "obsessed" with Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain Performs At MTV Awards Frank Micelotta/Getty Images (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson & Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez: Kurt Cobain superfan?

The pop star and Only Murders in the Building actor revealed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she "kinda got obsessed" with the late Nirvana frontman when she was younger.

"I dyed my hair, cut my hair like him," Gomez shared. "I know a little too much ... I would rewatch his interviews, I would watch his performances, I've seen his documentary, like, 12 times."

Previously, Billie Eilish named Cobain as an influence on her Barbie song, "What Was I Made For?"

